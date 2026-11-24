Actor Kevin Kline has joined Meryl Streep in Netflix’s limited series “The Corrections,” an adaptation of Jonathan Franzen’s novel of the same name. Variety reports on the casting.

Streep will play the family matriarch, who seeks to bring her three adult children together for one final Christmas. According to the series description, the children resist this wish, while their ambitions, meant to prevent them from repeating their parents’ fate, lead them to ruin.

Kevin Kline’s role

Kline will play Alfred Lambert, the once-influential head of the family who is struggling with ailments associated with aging. His character adheres to strict principles and old-fashioned rules of decency, but must come to terms with his modern children: a daughter whose secrets he can no longer protect, an older son who has become the family authority, and a younger son whose forgiveness he seeks.

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The series’ creative team

Jonathan Franzen will adapt his own novel for the screen and serve as an executive producer on the project. Meryl Streep will also serve as an executive producer. Mark Roybal and Paul Lee will serve as executive producers on behalf of wiip, while Nicole Clemens, Amy Sayers and Cord Jefferson will also join the project in that capacity. Jefferson will direct all episodes.

The series will be produced by Paramount Television Studios, which is later set to become Warner Bros. Television Studios. Kline and Streep have previously worked together in the films “Sophie’s Choice,” “A Prairie Home Companion” and “Ricki and the Flash.” “Sophie’s Choice” in 1982 was Kline’s feature-film debut, and Streep won her second Oscar for the role.

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