Kathmandu-based Nepali brand Jijivisha created an ivory raw silk suit for actress Thinley Lhamo, decorated with embroidery depicting Everest. Lhamo wore it in September to the premiere of the biographical drama “Tenzing” at the Telluride Film Festival, reports Kathmandu Post.

The look consisted of a slim long jacket and wide trousers made of hand-spun and handwoven silk. The jacket fastened with a raw blue sapphire button. A mountain range was embroidered on the back in cream, white and grey-beige threads, with Chomolungma at its centre — the Tibetan name for Everest, meaning “Mother Goddess of the World.”

Jewellery with Himalayan stones

The suit was paired with a rigid gold neckpiece made from the panch dhatu alloy, traditionally used in Nepali metalworking. Five raw stones were arranged vertically on it. According to designer Shavona Shrestha, materials and the work of artisans from Nepal were used to create the look.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The silk came from cocoons cultivated in Itahari, Dhankuta, Dhunibesi, Chitapol, Khopasi and Dang. The blue sapphire for the button came from Kanchenjunga, quartz from Ganesh Himal and Makalu, and tourmalines and kyanite from Kushe Himal. About 20 artisans from Bhaktapur, Patan and other places worked on the jewellery.

A look for a film about Tenzing Norgay

In “Tenzing,” Lhamo plays Dawa, the wife of mountaineer Tenzing Norgay, whose 1953 ascent of Everest is the film’s central subject. The actress had previously taken part in a Jijivisha campaign dedicated to Mustang and personally approached Shrestha to create an outfit for the premiere.

Making such clothing usually takes one to two months, while producing the raw silk takes another two to three months. For this suit, the team used already prepared fabric and completed the work in about a month. Lhamo later also posed in the outfit for an official portrait at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Read us on