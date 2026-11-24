The Amazon Autos platform, which launched in the United States in December 2024 with one partner, Hyundai, now features vehicle offers from 35 brands. At the same time, new vehicles are available from only 14 brands, while the other brands are represented by used cars or certified pre-owned vehicles.

As Motor1 reports, in addition to Hyundai, new vehicles through Amazon Autos are offered by Audi, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, GMC, Jeep, Kia, Mazda, Ram, Subaru, and Volkswagen. All 14 brands also have used or certified vehicle listings on the platform, while another 21 brands are represented only in this segment.

Vehicles are sold by dealers

Amazon does not sell vehicles directly: the actual transactions are concluded by dealers, while the platform positions itself as an online marketplace for attracting buyers. Previously, large dealer groups used a registration procedure designed for small dealerships, without simple integration with customer relationship management systems.

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Some dealers spent a week on registration. Amazon introduced a separate process for dealer groups and reduced the number of mandatory steps. According to the company, dealer onboarding time has been reduced by more than 85%, and the number of those awaiting launch on the platform exceeds the number of already active sellers.

Growth in urban markets

Fang Jin, the director of the division and Amazon's global general manager, told Automotive News that the platform's growth is taking place largely in urban markets, where the company can build a denser presence. According to her, Amazon also takes customer feedback and dealer reputations into account before adding them to the platform.

The marketplace allows buyers to compare models and view available vehicles before visiting a dealership. At the same time, vehicle availability, financing terms, trade-in vehicle valuation, and delivery options may vary depending on the dealer.

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