Amazon and Meta Platforms are in talks over the possible connection of Muse, a personal AI agent that Meta launched in the United States in September, to Amazon's online store. The parties are also discussing lifting restrictions imposed on the service that same month. Fortune reports, citing people familiar with the course of the talks. No final agreement has been reached yet, and the timing of its possible conclusion is unknown.

Search and advertising

According to the publication's sources, the display of search results and advertising are among the main issues in the talks. Amazon is concerned about the risk of losing advertising revenue, as Muse could theoretically direct shoppers around advertising listings on the retailer's website. Amazon's advertising business amounts to $68.6 billion, or nearly 10% of the company's total annual revenue.

Amazon executives are also concerned about the quality of product search results that the agent will display, as well as the potential weakening of the company's relationship with customers as such tools become more widespread. According to Fortune, any agreement will likely require approval from the chief executives of both companies. Meta and Amazon declined to comment on the talks.

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Muse blockade

Amazon blocked the Muse app's access to its store in September, saying at the time that such access would violate user agreements. Muse is a personal AI agent that users can name and instruct to autonomously perform tasks, including checking email, managing calendars, and booking services. As of October, more than 10 million people in the United States and Canada had set up the app.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg called shopping the main use case for Muse. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said in October that few customers buy products using external agents because the experience is not yet better or more convenient than going directly to the retailer. He later said that Amazon does not rule out access for external shopping agents provided there is a fair exchange of value.

Previous cooperation

In 2023, Meta and Amazon reached an agreement that allowed Facebook and Instagram users to buy Amazon products without leaving the apps. At an early stage of Muse's development, Meta also entered into partnerships with Shopify, Walmart, and Best Buy. According to Zuckerberg, the company still expects to receive a small commission from transactions.

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