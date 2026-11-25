The Chinese military has incorporated simulations of interaction with accompanying drones into ground-based flight simulators for young fighter pilots. As the South China Morning Post reports, such systems are used at an unnamed aviation brigade of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s Southern Theater Command.

Training with accompanying drones

According to the People’s Liberation Army newspaper PLA Daily, the system enables pilots to conduct continuous training battles against a simulated adversary with the support of unmanned “loyal wingmen.” The simulator recreates complex battlefield conditions, including multiple waves of approaching targets and electromagnetic interference.

The PLA Daily publication did not specify the type of fighter aircraft on which the brigade’s pilots are training. However, the article was accompanied by a photograph of a Shenyang J-16 which, according to the photo caption, is assigned to this unit.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Previous tests

In December 2025, PLA Daily also described the training of a pilot from the Central Theater Command. In the simulator, he interacted with system-generated accompanying drones and took part in a series of training battles with military personnel operating real equipment thousands of kilometers away.

A study by the U.S. Air Force’s China Aerospace Studies Institute, published in June, indicated that Chinese aviation units had been involved in testing combat employment methods for manned-unmanned teaming systems since at least 2024. The 9th Aviation Brigade of the Eastern Theater Command supported the testing of new methods for J-20 fighters, including coordinated penetration operations.

In November 2025, China’s air force publicly demonstrated this technology for the first time in a promotional video. In the footage, the low-observable Gongji-11 unmanned aircraft, code-named Xuanlong 08, flew in formation and interacted with a Chengdu J-20 fighter and a J-16D electronic warfare aircraft. Earlier this month, China’s state broadcaster CCTV also showed the GJ-11 interacting with the J-16 and, in separate episodes, with the J-20.

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