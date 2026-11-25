The task management app Todoist reported unauthorized access to its production systems, resulting in the theft of data belonging to approximately 6% of its customers. The compromised information includes email addresses, password hashes, and account creation dates, TechCrunch reports.

How access was obtained

According to Todoist, the attacker used stolen credentials to gain access to the company’s version control system and source code on November 22–23. The attacker then changed employee access settings and entered the service’s cloud infrastructure through the work account of one employee.

The company said the hacker downloaded account data of early Todoist users whose passwords were stored using an older hashing method. At the same time, the attacker did not modify the source code, the service said.

What data the attacker reviewed

For a small portion of users — about 0.001% of the entire user base — the attacker viewed tasks, comments, and attachment names while searching for credentials for other services, including API keys and access tokens. The attacker also obtained Todoist API tokens and Slack integration tokens.

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If the Todoist for Outlook extension was connected to an account and had permission to read mail, the hacker also searched through it for email addresses, user addresses, and attachment file names. The company disabled the Todoist for Outlook app.

Company measures

Todoist notified affected users and asked them to reset their credentials and change login details for other services where the same password was used. The service also recommended updating API tokens, reconnecting integrations, and revoking or replacing access keys, recovery phrases, and other data that may have been stored in Todoist comments.

The company said it blocked the attack path, reset passwords, and updated its internal access structure and remote command execution mechanisms in the cloud environment. Todoist founder and CEO Amir Salihefendic apologized to users on X and said the company would investigate the causes of the incident in more detail.

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