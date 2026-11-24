Amazon Prime Video has renewed the series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” for a fourth season. New episodes are already in preparation, with filming set to begin in spring 2027 at Shepperton Studios in the United Kingdom, Variety reports.

Production of the new season

The renewal was announced on the day the final two episodes of the third season were released on Prime Video. Amazon MGM Studios' head of global television, Peter Friedlander, said that the third season features the forging of the One Ring, calling it a landmark moment for viewers.

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Amazon also confirmed work on the fourth season with showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay and the series' creative team. “The Rings of Power” is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events described in Tolkien's books.

Cast

The series stars Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Jamie Campbell Bower, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Ciarán Hinds, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Charlie Vickers, Benjamin Walker and Daniel Weyman. The third season's executive producers also included Lindsey Weber, Kate Hazell, Justin Doble and Charlotte Brändström, who also served as a director.

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