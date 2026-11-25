The United States has signed agreements this year worth up to $2.45 billion to establish tungsten supplies independent of China. This comes ahead of a Pentagon ban that, starting January 1, will prohibit defense contractors from supplying tungsten mined, processed, or separated in China, Russia, Iran, or North Korea, OilPrice reports.

Contracts and processing

The new rules are intended to close the possibility of circumventing previous restrictions through final processing of the metal in other countries. The United States has not conducted commercial tungsten mining since 2015. US authorities signed a contract for the defense stockpile with a ceiling value of $2 billion, while the Pentagon invested $450 million in preferred shares and warrants of US processor Elmet Group.

In September, the US Defense Logistics Agency awarded Elmet a contract to supply ore, concentrate, and sodium tungstate to the National Defense Stockpile. The contract’s minimum guaranteed amount is $150 million. In August, the US Department of Commerce also ordered that all US tungsten scrap and waste be sold only to domestic buyers for 386 days.

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China’s market dominance

According to the US Geological Survey, China mined 79% of the world’s 85,000 tonnes of tungsten last year and controls most of its processing. Beijing introduced export controls on tungsten in February 2025 and later limited legal exports to 15 licensed companies for 2026 and 2027.

Chinese exports of ammonium paratungstate, a key industry intermediate, fell to zero in January and February, while total tungsten exports declined by 22% in the first half of the year, to 5,521 tonnes. According to Reuters, the price of ammonium paratungstate in Rotterdam rose by more than 200% in the first four months of 2026, exceeding $3,000 per metric tonne unit.

Tungsten is used in armor-piercing ammunition, rocket nozzles, aerospace components, semiconductors, cutting tools, and drilling equipment. Western companies are increasing mining and processing, but bringing new capacity online will take time. According to Pini Althaus, head of Cove Kaz Capital, substantial new supply volumes could emerge within the next three to ten years.

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