Amazon is considering the World Product Graph initiative, which envisages collecting data on virtually all products sold worldwide, including items outside the company’s assortment. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing an internal Amazon document reviewed by Reuters and people familiar with the matter. Reuters was unable to determine whether the project will be implemented and when exactly; the document lists a tentative release date of October 1, 2027.

Amazon said that draft and outdated documents may not reflect the company’s current plans. It added that it is continuously working on technologies intended to make its product catalog more complete, accurate and useful for shoppers.

Data from brands and retailer websites

According to the document, World Product Graph is to rely on information about how brands structure products on their own websites. Some manufacturers and sellers may continuously provide Amazon with product data, while the company may also independently collect information from other retailers’ websites. Reuters was unable to establish what mechanism such collection would use and whether it would require permission from website owners in every case.

The document says that Coca-Cola and Bayer have already joined the transfer of product data. Amazon also held a management-level meeting with Procter & Gamble regarding testing the project. The companies did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

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Product search and AI agents

A more complete database could help shoppers identify the newest model or color variant of a product, as well as receive recommendations based on purchase history and other data, the document indicates. If fully implemented, the project could also strengthen Amazon’s competition with Google in product search and with Walmart in e-commerce.

The internal document also points to issues with the Rufus AI search tool, which Amazon began calling Alexa for Shopping in May: according to the document’s assessment, some of its responses may be inaccurate or incomplete. The document states that users conduct about 83 million searches through Rufus each week and that supporting the service is expensive. Amazon told Reuters that these figures are significantly outdated and that its own data indicate approximately 97% accuracy for Alexa for Shopping worldwide.

According to a source, the project could also help Amazon counter the spread of AI agents capable of independently searching for and purchasing products for users. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy said that more than 400 million people used Alexa for Shopping over the past year.

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