Food writer Dr Anna Trapido was named Food Writer of the Year and won the related Health Writer of the Year category at the annual Galliova Awards. She received the honours for a portfolio of articles published in the TGIFood section.

Ten texts in the portfolio

As Daily Maverick reports, Trapido's competition entry consisted of 10 texts. It included an article about chef Alain Roux's raspberry soufflé, a story about piri-piri by chef Freddy Dias, and a publication about the Ghanaian street food kosua ne meko made from boiled eggs.

The portfolio also included a text about pairing South African Pinotage wine with Tanzanian green banana soup, an article about collagen and chicken feet, and a publication about the delele vegetable in Zimbabwe.

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Food, health and recipes

Other submitted works included articles about chicken liver, the debut recipe book by Fehmida “Fehmz” Jordaan, and chicken soup as a common dish during a cold. The selection also included a review of contenders for the title of best fried chicken in South Africa.

The author of the Daily Maverick article noted that each of the 10 texts in Trapido's portfolio is worth reading or rereading.

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