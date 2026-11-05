In the United States, Anthropic is beginning beta testing of the Personal Finance tool in the Claude chatbot this week. It allows users to connect bank accounts and credit cards through the Plaid service and ask questions about their personal finances. TechCrunch reports on the launch.

Analysis of spending and payments

Claude will be able to summarize spending across all connected accounts and categorize it, including rent and utilities, food, and shopping. Users will also be able to ask whether their spending exceeds its usual level or whether they have missed certain payments.

According to Anthropic, the tool will analyze transactions in connected accounts to identify possible duplicate charges, unexpected fees, and bills that are gradually increasing. Claude can also answer questions about the ratio of income to expenses, explain financial terms such as the annual percentage rate, or APR, and calculate the amount of interest paid over a year.

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Limited account access

Anthropic emphasized that Claude’s access to financial information will be read-only. The tool will not be able to transfer, manage, or invest users’ money.

Claude will have access to the bank name, account name and type, the last four digits of the number, balance, credit limit, and transaction history for up to two years. The company also said that users’ conversations with Claude in the Personal Finance section will not be used to train its models.

At launch, the beta version will be available in the United States to subscribers of the Pro, Max, and Ultra plans. Earlier, OpenAI introduced similar tools for connecting financial accounts in ChatGPT.

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