The Court of Appeal of the Australian state of Victoria dismissed 52-year-old Erin Patterson’s appeal against her convictions in the triple murder case and sentenced her to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole. As The Guardian reports, the court also upheld the prosecution’s appeal against the previous sentence, as it did not adequately reflect the seriousness of the crimes.

Sentence review

Last year, Patterson was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 33 years. She was found guilty of murdering the parents of her estranged husband, Don and Gail Patterson, as well as his aunt, Heather Wilkinson.

She was also found guilty of attempting to murder Heather Wilkinson’s husband, Ian Wilkinson. He survived the lunch at Patterson’s home, where guests were served beef Wellington with poisonous mushrooms, but spent several weeks in hospital.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Defence arguments

The decision was made after hearings in August, at which Patterson’s defence team and prosecutors presented their arguments. During the 15-minute hearing, Patterson was not personally present and watched the proceedings via video link.

Her lawyers put forward seven grounds for appealing the verdict. In particular, they argued that the jurors’ stay at the same hotel as police and prosecution representatives during deliberations on the verdict was a serious procedural breach. The defence also challenged the judge’s decision not to admit as evidence mushroom-related photographs and videos found on an SD card at Patterson’s home.

The court granted leave to appeal on the first two grounds but dismissed the appeal on its merits, and also rejected the remaining five defence arguments.

Read us on