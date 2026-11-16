Apple has announced an update to Mac security mechanisms in macOS 27.3, designed to strengthen users’ control over application and AI-agent access to files, folders and other apps. The new tools will not prevent the launch of apps that require expanded permissions, but will provide more information about the consequences of such access.

As TechCrunch reports, Apple warned developers that granting an app Full Disk Access could put all data stored on a Mac at risk. The company links the changes to the growing popularity of AI agents capable of performing actions on behalf of a user in the operating system, files and apps.

Separate access settings

Apple will split the previous Device Control and Data Access setting into two categories. The new items will be called System & App Protection Override and Accessibility. The first is intended to explain more clearly to users that selecting it means bypassing the system’s and apps’ built-in protection mechanisms.

The company will also introduce a single method for granting permissions: users will select an app from a list. When enabling System & App Protection Override and Full Disk Access, the system will display recommendations to grant access only to apps that genuinely need it.

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More transparency for users

In macOS 27.3, users will see more information about the data an app will be able to access or control when granted full permissions. It will also be possible to configure an app or AI agent to request permission every time before gaining access.

Another new feature will be an indicator showing when an app controls another app through System & App Protection Override. Apple advises developers to adapt the initial setup of their apps and ensure proper operation with limited access only to individual folders or apps.

Developers of data backup or assistive technology apps that require Full Disk Access will be able to apply for special exceptions — entitlements — to preserve functionality after the update.

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