Argentine authorities are preparing extensive security measures for the visit of Pope Leo XIV, who is due to arrive in the country on Sunday. In Buenos Aires, 19,000 police officers and other law enforcement personnel are expected to be deployed to secure the events, Interia reports.

Days off due to the pontiff's visit

In connection with the pontiff's trip, the authorities have declared days off. Monday will be a non-working day across the country: on that day, Leo XIV is due to celebrate Mass in the square in front of the Monument to the Spaniards in Buenos Aires. Tuesday has been declared a day off in Córdoba province and in Buenos Aires, while Wednesday will be a day off in Buenos Aires province, where the city of Luján is located.

According to TN television channel, the number of accommodation inquiries on hotel platforms in Córdoba and Luján has increased by 400–500%. In Luján, the cost of an overnight stay for four people has risen to $900–$2,000 per night.

Security operation across three jurisdictions

Public Security Minister Alejandra Monteoliva called the preparations the largest security operation in Argentina's history. According to her, it will cover three jurisdictions, three airports, 11 closed events and three mass events expected to draw up to 7 million participants.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In Buenos Aires, 28 ambulances and 120 medical workers will also be mobilized. Ten medics on motorcycles and a helicopter crew are planned to move quickly through the crowd.

Millions of participants expected

According to one survey, 16.5% of respondents said they intended to attend meetings with the Pope. Nationwide, this would amount to around 7.5 million people who may attend public events in Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Luján. Another 34% of those surveyed had not decided whether they would go to the events.

The intention to see the pontiff was expressed not only by Catholics: 13% of surveyed Protestants and more than 7% of people with no religious affiliation said so. The visit will be the Pope's first trip to Argentina since 1987, when John Paul II visited the country. Before Argentina, Leo XIV began his trip through South America in Uruguay and is due to leave for Peru on Wednesday, where he will remain until November 16.

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