Jordanian archaeologist Mohammad Waheeb stated that the site of Jesus’ baptism is located on the eastern bank of the Jordan River, approximately eight kilometers north of the Dead Sea. The scholar links this location to biblical Bethany. RMF24 reports on the results of his research.

Six years of excavations

Waheeb, who represents the Hashemite University in Jordan, bases his conclusion on the results of six years of archaeological excavations. In the area on the eastern bank of the Jordan, researchers discovered remains of early Christian churches, baptismal pools, prayer chapels, and advanced water supply systems.

According to the archaeologist, these findings indicate that the territory was an important center of Christian worship as early as the first centuries AD. At the same time, New Testament texts indicate that Jesus was baptized by John in the Jordan, but do not specify on which bank of the river this took place.

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Testimony of pilgrims and the Madaba mosaic

Waheeb also links his version to descriptions by early pilgrims. In particular, the anonymous Pilgrim of Bordeaux mentioned in 333 that Jesus was baptized on the eastern bank of the Jordan. According to the publication, pilgrim Theodosius left a similar description in 530.

The mosaic map from Madaba, created in the 6th century, is of particular importance to the research. As the archaeologist states, it distinguishes Bethany and Bethabara, located on opposite sides of the river. According to Waheeb, the later conflation of these two names caused discrepancies regarding the location of the baptism site.

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