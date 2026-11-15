The Israel Defense Forces have designated 2027 as a year of earthquake preparedness following tremors felt in the Eilat Bay area last week. The military plans to restore and strengthen command capabilities during natural disasters, the Jerusalem Post reports.

A senior officer from Israel's Home Front Command said that a major earthquake is among the largest-scale scenarios for which services are preparing. According to emergency and rescue agencies, such a scenario could involve from hundreds to thousands of fatalities, as well as the evacuation of tens to hundreds of thousands of people. Infrastructure, hospitals and the energy system could sustain significant damage.

Response plans

In the first hours after a possible earthquake, emergency services must assess the scale of the consequences and identify the areas most urgently requiring assistance. According to the officer, it takes from six to 12 hours to establish an initial picture of the situation.

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Under the plan, Israel Police will be the first to respond to the emergency, while the Home Front Command will be deployed to more complex areas. Its tasks include prolonged search-and-rescue operations, evacuating those affected, setting up assistance zones and tent camps, and responding to damage to national infrastructure.

Coordination and assistance for Eilat

As part of the preparations, the military is establishing a National Home Front Center, to be headed by a brigadier general. The center is to coordinate training and interaction among organizations responding to emergencies. Joint exercises involving municipalities, ministries and other structures are also planned, as well as the integration of local government volunteer units and hackathons to find solutions for extreme scenarios.

A separate plan has been prepared for Eilat, which may face additional difficulties due to its geographical remoteness and limited medical and logistical resources. The plan provides for the airlift of medical personnel and rescuers from central areas of Israel to the city, including in coordination with the Air Force. The earthquake early warning system, which uses sensors of the Geological Survey of Israel, sends alerts to phones and through sirens; the officer noted that even 12–13 seconds of warning can save lives.

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