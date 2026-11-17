The US Army has launched the Manufacturing Rodeo initiative to test small strike drones and assess the resilience of American supply chains within tight timeframes. Successful systems may receive fixed-price contract options after testing to scale production to up to 10,000 drones.

Drone requirements

The Army is seeking various Group 1 expendable strike unmanned aircraft systems. They must be capable of delivering precise strikes, operating in contested environments, using commercial kinetic and non-kinetic payloads, and featuring an open systems architecture.

As Breaking Defense reports, the Army described the program in its request not as a theoretical study, but as practical prototyping and an industrial stress test. Its goal is to assess platform performance and the reliability of domestic supply chains under constrained timelines.

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Testing and production

Completed drones are to compete at the third Drone Dominance Gauntlet event in March. During testing, the systems will navigate challenging obstacle courses, operate under intense electronic warfare jamming, and carry out missions involving target complexes.

At the scaling stage, drone assembly is planned to be moved to joint production lines operated by suppliers and the government. These lines will also be tested under scenarios of simulated supply disruptions, blocked access to raw materials, and other obstacles.

The initiative was first announced in October by Acting US Army Secretary Adam Telle. According to the Army's plan, the program is intended to identify supply-chain vulnerabilities and test the United States' ability to mass-produce affordable autonomous systems in the event of a prolonged national security emergency.

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