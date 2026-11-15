Arsène Wenger will not run for FIFA president — Korea Herald

Former Arsenal London coach Arsène Wenger will not stand as a candidate in next year’s FIFA presidential election. The Korea Herald reported this, citing the Press Association.

The 77-year-old Frenchman had been considered a potential candidate backed by European football officials. They were seeking an alternative to current FIFA president Gianni Infantino following a dispute over the commercialization of the organization’s biggest tournaments.

Candidate registration

According to the publication, Wenger informed UEFA that he would not take part in the election before the candidate registration deadline of November 18. UEFA began looking for possible challengers to Infantino in August, and Wenger was considered a strong contender due to his international reputation and decades of experience in football.

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Wenger has headed FIFA’s global football development division since 2019. He coached Arsenal for 22 years, had coaching experience in France and Japan, and was also involved in football development in Africa.

Infantino’s positions

Wenger’s decision narrows the field of potential challengers to Infantino, who is seeking a fourth presidential term at the FIFA Congress in March. The election will take place amid discussions over a proposal to create FIFA Forward Enterprise to manage commercial rights to major tournaments, including the men’s and women’s World Cups.

FIFA abandoned the initiative after objections from UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation and CONCACAF. Infantino said he had unanimous support from the Confederation of African Football, while the Asian Football Confederation, according to the Korea Herald, changed its previous position and decided to support his re-election.

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