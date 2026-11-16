ASEAN signs memorandum on regional power grid — Anadolu Agency

ASEAN has signed a memorandum of understanding on a regional power grid. It is intended to connect the bloc’s countries and strengthen energy security through cross-border electricity supplies, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Philippine Trade Minister Cristina Roque.

Oil reserves

After the 28th meeting of the ASEAN Economic Community Council, Roque also reported discussions on a regional oil stockpiling mechanism. According to her, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and the United Arab Emirates, which is ASEAN’s sectoral dialogue partner, have expressed interest in it.

The Philippines, as the bloc’s current chair, led these discussions. The mechanism is intended to help member states respond to supply disruptions and reduce risks for businesses and consumers during periods of global uncertainty.

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It is envisaged that participating countries will store oil reserves in states with suitable facilities. If necessary, they will be able to obtain supplies from closer countries, which is expected to reduce transportation and logistics costs. Participation in the arrangement will be voluntary, and states will be able to join as needed.

Digital economy and food

ASEAN also agreed on practical cooperation to increase agricultural productivity in order to promote more stable food supplies and strengthen regional food security. Separately, the bloc signed the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement, DEFA.

Roque called DEFA the world’s first digital economy framework agreement covering an entire region. The document creates a common foundation for a more integrated, secure and interconnected ASEAN digital market, including digital trade and cross-border e-commerce. According to her, the agreement covers nearly 680 million people and could increase the value of the region’s digital economy from approximately $1 trillion to $2 trillion by 2030.

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