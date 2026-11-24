The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating an incident involving an Amazon drone in Huntington Woods, Michigan. According to a preliminary report published on the FAA website, the drone struck a fiber-optic cable and a residential garage, and became entangled in power lines during takeoff. CNBC reports.

Drone delivered an order before the incident

According to Amazon spokesperson Jack Steltzner, on Friday, one of the company’s MK30 drones landed on a resident’s garage during a delivery in a Detroit suburb. Before that, the aircraft delivered an order of shampoo to a customer at about 4:30 p.m. local time.

As WXYZ reported, one of the drone’s propellers was damaged during the incident. The FAA’s preliminary report states that the condition of the aircraft is unknown.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

No injuries reported

Steltzner said no one was injured in the incident and that the drone has already been removed. Amazon is in contact with the homeowner. The company stressed that safety is a priority and that every case in which a delivery does not go as planned is analyzed to improve the service.

The US National Transportation Safety Board is also aware of the event and is gathering information. Its representative said the agency has not yet decided whether to open its own investigation.

Amazon has been developing its drone delivery program for nearly 13 years. Previously, federal investigators launched reviews after a company drone damaged an internet cable in Waco, Texas, and after two Amazon drones collided with a construction crane near Phoenix.

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