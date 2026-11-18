The Australian Army has received its seventh and eighth AH-64E Apache attack helicopters. They were delivered by a U.S. Air Force C-17A Globemaster III aircraft to Townsville Air Base in Queensland, where the aircraft will join the 1st Aviation Regiment. AeroTime reports this.

Following the new delivery, Australia has eight Apaches out of the 29 helicopters it plans to operate by 2029. The 1st Aviation Regiment has two Apache squadrons and is part of the 16th Aviation Brigade. Townsville also hosts the Australian Army's fleet of CH-47 Chinook transport helicopters.

Preparations for live-fire exercises

Commander of the 16th Aviation Brigade Brigadier Fern Thompson said the introduction of the Apache into service had been carefully planned. The military is preparing to conduct its second training live-fire exercise of the year in Townsville. It is expected to certify more pilots to use the 30 mm cannon, rockets and Hellfire missiles.

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During the November phase of Exercise Possum Guns, the 1st Aviation Regiment will also test its ability to deploy Apaches in a simulated field environment. According to Thompson, crews and technical personnel completed training in the United States and the United Kingdom before the helicopters arrived so that the army could operate and maintain them immediately.

Replacing Tiger helicopters

The Apaches are being introduced to replace Airbus Tiger reconnaissance and attack helicopters under the LAND 4503 project. Australia selected the Boeing AH-64E in January 2021 and is purchasing 29 aircraft to replace a fleet of 22 Tigers. The deal is estimated at about AUD 4.5 billion, or USD 3.1 billion.

The Australian Army formally retired the Tiger in September 2026 after about two decades of service. The country is receiving Version 6 Apaches, the newest production configuration of the helicopter with updated sensors, software and improved weapons capabilities. The first Apache live-fire exercises with live ammunition in Townsville took place in July 2026.

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