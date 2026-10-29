Australia is considering using the US version of Tamir interceptors from Israel’s Iron Dome system to build its first ground-based ballistic missile defense system. According to the Jerusalem Post, citing local media, Australia’s Department of Defence has approached Washington about the cost and delivery timeline of the US Marine Corps’ Medium Range Intercept Capability system. It uses SkyHunter, a US-produced version of the Tamir interceptor.

Tender for a ready-made system

Canberra is also considering the Patriot and Aegis systems. Proposals are expected from Norway’s Kongsberg and South Korea’s Hanwha. Australia is seeking a medium-range missile defense system.

According to The Australian, the tender announced in mid-October provides for the purchase of a proven, ready-made system. Australia plans to select it by the end of next year and conduct test firings during the Talisman Sabre exercises in 2029. The system is expected to reach full operational readiness only in the mid-2030s.

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Political context

Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles called the current geopolitical situation the most complex and threatening strategic circumstances since World War II. Australia has been critical of Israel’s war in Gaza, does not supply Israel with weapons, and the procurement of Israeli defense products is a matter of political attention.

At the same time, Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy previously stated that the government seeks to provide the Australian Defence Force with the best possible equipment. Environment Minister Murray Watt also said that the government would seek the most suitable military technologies.

The role of Tamir interceptors

Iron Dome was originally developed to intercept short-range rockets. Over the past 15 years, it has become part of Israel’s multilayered air defense system alongside the Arrow and David’s Sling systems. Israeli officials have repeatedly emphasized that no air defense system can guarantee complete protection against all missile attacks.

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