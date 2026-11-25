Automaker Suzuki has revived the Ignis name for a compact four-seat electric vehicle intended for the European market. The model is due to launch in 2027 and is an export version of Japan's e Sky electric kei car, although it differs from it with larger dimensions. This was reported by Motor1.

Dimensions and layout

The new Suzuki Ignis is 3,570 mm long and 1,565 mm wide, while the Japanese e Sky measures 3,395 mm in length and 1,475 mm in width. The wheelbase of both models is 2,460 mm. The car is designed for four passengers, and its minimum turning radius is 4.5 meters.

The electric vehicle was built on a dedicated platform with a traction battery positioned under the floor. This distinguishes it from the gasoline version of the Ignis. Suzuki also said it tested prototypes on public roads in Europe and other markets where it plans to sell the model.

Electric motor and battery

The Ignis will receive one electric motor producing 90 hp and 133 Nm of torque, which will deliver power to the front wheels. The lithium iron phosphate battery will have a capacity of 26 kWh. Suzuki has not yet disclosed the range of the European version.

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For the Japanese e Sky, the company previously stated a target range of 310 km, although this was a preliminary figure at the development stage. The actual figure for the Ignis is expected to become known after the model's homologation.

Place among affordable electric vehicles

The weight of the new Ignis in European specification has also not yet been disclosed. The Japanese e Sky weighs 1,030 kg, but the export model may be heavier because of its larger body. The car will be equipped with 15-inch wheels with 175/65 tires.

Suzuki has not announced the price of the Ignis. In the European market, it will compete with the compact electric vehicles Dacia Spring, Leapmotor T03 and Renault Twingo, as well as the Hyundai Inster, BYD Dolphin Surf, Honda Super-N and Citroën ë-C3.

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