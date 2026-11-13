BAE Systems has raised its 2026 free cash flow forecast to around £3 billion ($4 billion), up from its previous expectation of more than £2 billion ($2.7 billion). The company published the updated forecast on November 12, 2026. As AeroTime reports, the figure was affected by advance payments from customers.

The new forecast takes into account funds that BAE Systems has already received but does not include potential significant advances by the end of the year. In the first half of 2026, the company’s free cash flow amounted to £1.79 billion ($2.4 billion), also supported by customer advance payments.

Sales forecasts left unchanged

The company did not change its sales and profit forecasts published in July 2026. BAE Systems expects its sales to grow by 8–10% compared with £30.7 billion in 2025. Under the forecast, underlying earnings before interest and taxes will increase by 10–12%, while underlying earnings per share will rise by 11–13%.

Strong results from the Electronic Systems, Air, and Platforms & Services divisions helped offset slower growth and lower margins in the Maritime business.

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GCAP contracts and missile programs

Since the beginning of 2026, BAE Systems has received orders worth £33 billion ($43.8 billion), compared with more than £27 billion over the same period in 2025. The company expects to conclude additional agreements before the end of the year.

Orders related to the Global Combat Air Programme next-generation fighter program brought BAE Systems around £1.6 billion. This amount includes the company’s share in a £4.6 billion contract awarded to Edgewing in July. BAE Systems’ share of orders for missile manufacturer MBDA amounted to approximately £1.5 billion.

In the United States, the company also received around $1 billion in additional funding for munitions programs, including APKWS precision guidance systems and THAAD infrared seeker heads. BAE Systems also received approximately $800 million to continue serial production of armored multi-purpose vehicles for the U.S. Army. The company plans to publish its full-year results on February 19, 2027.

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