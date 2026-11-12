Duran Duran drummer Roger Taylor has announced that he is leaving the band due to worsening recently diagnosed tinnitus, a hearing-related condition. Rolling Stone reported this on November 12.

The musician called the decision one of the most difficult of his life. According to him, playing drums in Duran Duran was the joy of his life, but the tinnitus had gradually worsened. Taylor said the time had come to listen to his body and his doctors.

Final stage with the band

Taylor said he was leaving Duran Duran on a high note after a successful tour of the United Kingdom and Europe. He also mentioned the band’s second headline appearance at BST Hyde Park, the group’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and a return to studio work with Nile Rodgers.

The drummer added that he was proud of the journey he had taken and retained warm feelings for Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, and John Taylor.

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Roger Taylor’s history in Duran Duran

Roger Taylor joined Nick Rhodes and John Taylor in 1979, replacing the band’s first drummer and singer, Stephen Duffy. The following year, Simon Le Bon and guitarist Andy Taylor joined them, forming Duran Duran’s classic Rio-era lineup.

After the first three albums — the debut Duran Duran, Rio, and Seven and the Ragged Tiger — Taylor left the band in 1986. He briefly returned in 1994, and in 2001 reunited with the group again, serving as its drummer ever since.

In a joint statement, Le Bon, Rhodes, and John Taylor called the musician their brother. They said his drumming had defined Duran Duran’s sound from the very beginning, supported Taylor’s decision, and wished him health and happiness.

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