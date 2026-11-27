In the United States, President Donald Trump’s administration allegedly demanded that Intel transfer 10% of the company’s shares to the government, linking this to access to billions of dollars in already promised state support. This was reported by Ars Technica, citing documents released as part of a shareholder lawsuit against Intel’s board of directors.

According to the lawsuit’s account, in August 2025, US Department of Commerce lawyer David Shapiro told Intel’s chief financial officer during a conversation that the company’s management should not consider the proposed terms negotiable. He also warned that the board of directors’ refusal would have consequences that he could not foresee.

Grants in exchange for a stake

The plaintiff claims that the administration offered to unlock $8.9 billion in grants in exchange for approximately one-tenth of Intel’s shares. These funds were part of government grants and contracts approved for the company totaling up to $11 billion, including under the CHIPS and Science Act adopted during Joe Biden’s administration.

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Court documents cite minutes from an Intel board meeting stating that the economic terms proposed by the administration were not attractive to the company. However, the board ultimately agreed to the deal. Afterward, Trump said on his social network that the United States had obtained and controls 10% of Intel without paying for these shares.

Intel’s position

Intel’s lawyers dispute the coercion account. In a motion to dismiss the case, they said that the parties had negotiated and that the agreement made the grants immediately available and strategically aligned the interests of Intel shareholders and the US government.

Before the agreement was concluded, Trump publicly demanded the resignation of Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan, citing reports about his previous investments in Chinese technology companies. Tan met with the president on August 11, 2025 and, according to a letter mentioned in the lawsuit materials, promised to divest his assets in China and place the proceeds from their sale into a blind trust. Intel declined to comment, while the White House and the Department of Commerce did not respond to journalists’ requests.

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