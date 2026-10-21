Former Israeli Prime Minister and leader of the Beyachad party Naftali Bennett said that if elected, he would maintain the Yellow Line in the Gaza Strip and declare Qatar a hostile state. He said this at a conference of communities located near Gaza, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Plans for Gaza and Qatar

According to Bennett, maintaining the Yellow Line is necessary for the security of communities near Gaza. He criticized the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that the current approach effectively conditions the country to coexist with Hamas and does not provide for genuine attempts to eliminate the group.

Bennett also called on Netanyahu to explain, before the election, his ties and those of his advisers with Qatar. To combat Hamas, he proposed involving Egypt, increasing diplomatic and economic pressure on the group and, if necessary, resorting to military action to completely dismantle it.

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Bennett also said that in the summer of 2022, when he was prime minister, he promoted a plan to kill Hamas leaders Yahya Sinwar and Mohammed Deif. According to him, the plan was not implemented because his government collapsed.

Funding and coalition

The former prime minister also advocated increasing funding for communities near Gaza. According to him, state priorities must change as part of a “revolution for those who serve”: funds currently directed to the ultra-Orthodox community should be redirected to other state needs.

Bennett said he seeks to form a coalition only with Zionist parties and expects to win 61 seats in the Knesset. He also said that he respects Gadi Eisenkot, will accept the voters’ decision, and that the issue of the prime minister’s position will be decided after the election.

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