Cricketer Jacob Bethell will miss England’s limited-overs tour of Australia because of a recurrence of a right knee injury. His participation in the Test series against South Africa, which begins on 17 December, is also in serious doubt, BBC Sport reports.

Injury recurrence

The 23-year-old Bethell has not played for England since July, when he felt discomfort in his right knee during the ODI match against India at Lord’s in London. He scored 91 runs in that game. In September, the cricketer underwent surgery and travelled to Australia, hoping to return to the squad.

Bethell did not play in the warm-up match against Western Australia last weekend. Earlier this week, he suffered a setback in training, as England’s team described it. The player underwent a scan and will return home for a consultation with a specialist.

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Squad changes

As cover, England have called up Sussex all-rounder James Coles. Uncapped fast bowler Eddie Jack was also added to the ODI squad. He will replace Josh Tongue, who was previously ruled out with a toe injury.

The first of England’s three ODI matches in Australia will take place in Perth on Friday, after which the teams will play another five T20 matches. Bethell was included in the squad for three Tests in South Africa on Monday. England Test captain Joe Root told BBC Sport that the situation is upsetting for Bethell, who has put a lot of effort into his recovery, and expressed hope that the injury would not be serious.

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