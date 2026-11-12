On November 11 in the United States, Brian Mast, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, announced the holding of the first forum involving committee members and ambassadors of the Abraham Accords countries. The meeting was attended by the ambassadors of Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Discussion of further cooperation

According to Mast, the participants discussed strengthening regional cooperation, existing challenges and the role of the U.S. Congress in advancing the next phase of the Abraham Accords.

Moroccan Ambassador to the United States Youssef Amrani said that during the roundtable, the sides exchanged views on progress under the Abraham Accords, changes in regional dynamics, and prospects for developing cooperation and strengthening partnerships. He called the event an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of dialogue and ongoing diplomatic engagement.

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Kentucky Representative Andy Barr called the Abraham Accords a historic peace agreement for developing relations between Israel and several Arab countries. Michigan Congressman Bill Huizenga also said that he took part in the meeting.

Previous hearings in Congress

The Abraham Accords were signed in September 2020. In July 2026, the committee held a hearing titled “Building a New Regional Security Architecture: The Next Phase of the Abraham Accords.”

At the hearing, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Daniel Shapiro called for renewed efforts to expand the Abraham Accords. His recommendations included resuming negotiations on normalizing relations with Saudi Arabia, developing the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor, and concluding security arrangements between Israel, Lebanon and Syria.

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