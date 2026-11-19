The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) found that the 56-metre yacht Bayesian, which sank off Sicily, Italy, in August 2024, was vulnerable to capsizing in strong winds. The crew were unaware of this risk because the vessel had not been assessed while at anchor with its sails lowered, according to the final report, The Guardian reports.

The yacht was anchored near the fishing port of Porticello when it sank during a severe storm shortly before dawn on 19 August 2024. Seven people died in the disaster, including Autonomy technology company founder Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah. Lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Neda, banker Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Judy, and chef Recaldo Thomas also died. Nine crew members and six guests survived.

Storm and loss of stability

According to MAIB findings, the extreme wind of about 70 knots was not directly forecast. It was most likely caused by a downburst — a powerful descending current of air from a thunderstorm that reaches the sea and spreads out with great force.

Bayesian's vulnerability depended on the vessel's loading, the apparent wind angle and the position of the retractable centreboard — an underwater structure that helps a sailing vessel maintain stability. While the yacht was at anchor, its sails were lowered and the centreboard was raised. These risks were not identified in the initial approved stability information available to the crew.

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At 03:55, the crew recorded a sudden wind of up to 30 knots. Two minutes later, the yacht began to list to starboard and drift, dragging its anchor, and the wind later increased to about 70 knots. At 04:06, the vessel suddenly heeled 90 degrees to starboard in less than 15 seconds and sank 18 minutes later.

Evacuation and investigation

None of the liferafts on board inflated or released automatically. One crew member swam back to the vessel and manually released a raft, which inflated at 04:24. The survivors were rescued by the crew of the nearby yacht Sir Robert Baden-Powell.

MAIB Chief Inspector Rob Loder said events unfolded extremely quickly: within 14 minutes, calm conditions changed to winds of at least 68 knots. Coroner's proceedings into the deaths of Mike and Hannah Lynch, as well as Jonathan and Judy Bloomer, are ongoing in the United Kingdom. The sinking of Bayesian is also being investigated by the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

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