A study by the Hebrew University of Jerusalem found that growing up in a poor family does not necessarily shape Israeli politicians’ views on inequality and the state’s responsibility in the same way. The work is based on interviews with former Knesset members who served in parliament in 1992–1999.

Interviews with 15 former lawmakers

As the Jerusalem Post reports, the study was conducted by Dr. Shiran Taieb Elmakias of the Paul Baerwald School of Social Work and Social Welfare. The article, titled “From Presence to Meaning: Life Experiences and the Limits of Substantive Representation,” was published in the journal Representation.

The researcher interviewed 15 former lawmakers: nine Mizrahi representatives and six of Ashkenazi origin. The sample included politicians from different parties who were in both the coalition and the opposition.

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Personal success instead of systemic barriers

Former Mizrahi lawmakers recalled childhoods in overcrowded transit camps in the 1950s, living in tents or basic dwellings without running water and electricity, as well as their families’ difficulties in securing food. Participants of Ashkenazi origin mostly described more financially stable childhoods, while the poverty experienced by some of them was linked primarily to the specific circumstances of their families.

At the same time, interviewees who managed to overcome poverty often cited their own success as an example of what others can achieve through persistence and work. Taieb Elmakias concluded that they were more likely to interpret hardship as a challenge that can be overcome through personal effort rather than as evidence of systemic barriers requiring state intervention.

Study limitations

The author emphasized that the small qualitative study was based on retrospective recollections, which may depend on memory and later interpretations. It also did not directly examine whether the former lawmakers’ views were reflected in specific legislative votes and did not include Arab lawmakers from poor families.

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