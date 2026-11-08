At The Sicilian restaurant in Karachi, Pakistan, two robot waitresses, Robia and Jojo, serve dishes to visitors. The robots move between tables, deliver orders on trays, and greet guests with electronic voices.

As Dawn reports, Robia and Jojo were created by Pakistani engineer Syed Osama Aziz, who also founded the restaurant. The machines have round white heads, dark visors, and black scarves around their necks, styled as dupattas.

Robots made from local components

Aziz developed the robots through his company, Cobot. According to him, most of the parts were made in Pakistan: the engineer designed the printed circuit boards himself and programmed the machines in his own laboratory. At the same time, some electronic components had to be imported, as equipment for building robots is not easy to find in the country.

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The workshop where the robots are made is located in the city of Multan. For now, Robia and Jojo can deliver food to tables, but visitors must take the dishes from the tray themselves or wait for help from a restaurant employee.

Plans for recognizing guests

Aziz plans to add image-processing functions using cameras to the robots. According to his concept, in the future the machines will be able to recognize customers, remember their previous orders, and suggest dishes based on this data.

The robot waitresses have already become popular among families with children: visitors photograph them and watch them work. Employees of The Sicilian said that the number of customers has increased thanks to the robots, and some people come to the restaurant from other parts of Karachi.

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