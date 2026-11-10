The Singapore-flagged tanker Navig8 Messi caught fire off the coast of Oman. Videos of the fire published on social media and verified by Reuters, as well as a Sentinel-2 satellite image from the Copernicus program, recorded thick black smoke in the area of the vessel, reports The Jerusalem Post.

Claims of strikes on vessels

Iranian state broadcaster IRIB, citing the naval forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, said that three tankers allegedly using “unauthorized routes” were hit in the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday. The Navig8 Messi tanker is operated by Navig8, which is majority-owned by ADNOC Logistics & Services. The companies did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Separately, the IRGC Navy said that two tankers caught fire after hitting sea mines on an “unauthorized route” in the strait. The UK Maritime Trade Operations also reported that a tanker was struck northeast of the Omani settlement of Lima on Tuesday, without specifying who carried out the strike.

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Oil on the coast and strikes on infrastructure

Oil is entering the sea due to damage to the tankers. A video verified by Reuters showed oil reaching the coast of Oman, while satellite images recorded oil slicks off the coasts of Oman and the United Arab Emirates.

Saudi Arabia’s Energy Ministry said that an attempt was made to attack a Saudi Aramco building in Riyadh: debris caused limited damage, with no deaths or injuries. According to the International Maritime Organization, 130 incidents have been confirmed in the region since the start of the conflict in late February, most of them attacks, and at least 25 seafarers have been killed.

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