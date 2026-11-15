China’s Bilibili Gaming defeated South Korea’s Gen.G 3:1 in the final of the 2026 League of Legends World Championship, held in New York, United States. Gen.G won the first map of the best-of-five series but lost the next three.

As Korea Herald reports, the result ended a four-year winning streak by South Korean teams at Worlds. China last won the Summoner’s Cup in 2021, when Edward Gaming became champion. DRX won the title in 2022, while T1 won the tournament in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

MVP award for Knight

Bilibili Gaming mid laner Zhuo “Knight” Ding was named the most valuable player of the final. In the decisive series, he played Cassiopeia, Viktor and Twisted Fate, among other champions. Ding began his professional career in 2017 and, before joining Bilibili Gaming, won eight Chinese LPL league titles while playing for Suning, Top Esports and JD Gaming.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Performance of other South Korean teams

T1 were eliminated in the semifinals after losing 1:3 to Bilibili Gaming on November 9. The team featuring Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok were the defending champions and the first team in Worlds history to win three consecutive titles — in 2023–2025. T1 have six world championships in total.

Dplus Kia ended the tournament in the quarterfinals, where they lost 0:3 to Bilibili Gaming, while Hanwha Life Esports did not advance past the Swiss stage, finishing it with a 2:3 record. According to Riot Games, South Korea will host Worlds 2027.

Read us on