Billy Joel to take part in Florida event — Rolling Stone

American singer, songwriter and composer Billy Joel will take part in an event at Florida Atlantic University in the United States on December 14. He will answer students’ questions and may perform several songs. This will be his first official appearance since the artist announced a diagnosis of normal pressure hydrocephalus and stepped away from performances last year, Rolling Stone reports.

Meeting with students

The event is titled Billy Joel: An Evening of Questions & Answers…And a Little Music and will begin at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will be available only to students enrolled at the university starting November 12.

In January, Joel already made a surprise appearance at a performance by the tribute band Turnstiles in Wellington, Florida. According to the Palm Beach Post, the singer came on stage with a cane and joined performances of We Didn’t Start The Fire and Big Shot.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Health condition

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last month, the musician said that he is not yet allowed to drive and must undergo a series of examinations before he can say when he will perform again. According to him, a neurologist warned that every concert could be like a concussion.

In September, Joel, who canceled a tour planned for 2025–2026, assured SiriusXM listeners that he feels well. He noted that he has balance problems and has lost some hearing, but asked fans not to worry about him.

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