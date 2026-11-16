Der Spiegel reported that bitcoin temporarily fell to $62,500 over the weekend, its lowest level since July. As recently as Thursday, the cryptocurrency was worth about $74,000. Over four days, its value at one point declined by around 15%.

Partial price recovery

During trading on Sunday, bitcoin recouped part of its losses and was worth around $64,500. Over several days, the cryptocurrency lost more than $10,000 in value.

Captrader chief market analyst Timo Emden linked the decline, among other things, to macroeconomic pressure and investors reallocating risk capital. In his assessment, market participants' attention is increasingly shifting to shares of companies in the artificial intelligence sector, particularly due to Anthropic's planned stock market listing.

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Developments involving crypto companies

Emden also noted that investor sentiment is being affected by concerns over inflation and interest rates, as well as competition from companies linked to artificial intelligence. In his view, disappointment may also persist in the market over a possible limitation of the political options available to US President Donald Trump, who is considered a supporter of relatively unregulated bitcoin.

Last week, MSCI removed MicroStrategy from its global indexes. The index provider explained that because of its significant bitcoin holdings, the company more closely resembles an investment fund than an operating company. After that, MicroStrategy shares, as well as those of Coinbase, Robinhood, Circle Internet and American Bitcoin, came under pressure.

In October 2025, bitcoin reached an all-time high of around $125,000. At the beginning of October 2026, its price stood at about $85,000, while at the end of June this year it fell below $60,000.

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