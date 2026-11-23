Bitcoin on Sunday broke a record 18-day streak of lower daily price highs: the cryptocurrency rose to $61,500, surpassing Saturday’s high of $60,800. This may be an early sign of easing selling pressure, CoinDesk reports.

What has changed in the market

Before that, for 17 days, each subsequent day’s maximum price was lower than the previous day’s high. In technical analysis, this sequence is called lower highs: after a significant peak, the price forms interim highs, each of which fails to reach the level of the previous one.

Traders view a new daily high above the previous one as the first structural change that may indicate that sellers are losing control over price movement. At the same time, the publication stresses that this is only a preliminary signal, not confirmation of a new uptrend.

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November dynamics

Over the weekend, Bitcoin fell to $55,106 — 37% below its September peak. Since the start of November, the cryptocurrency has lost 21% and is heading for its worst monthly result since June 2022.

On Sunday, a higher daily low than Saturday’s was also recorded, adding weight to the assessment of possible seller exhaustion. However, according to CoinDesk, the recovery of sustained growth will depend on inflows into the digital asset market through spot ETFs and stablecoins. If capital outflows persist, the decline could deepen. US PCE index data — an inflation indicator monitored by the Federal Reserve — may also affect market flows this week.

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