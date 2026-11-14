In Antalya, Turkey, around 10,000 people, according to organizers, took part in a climate march during the UN Climate Change Conference COP31. Participants demanded greater climate justice and called on industrialized countries to increase funding for measures to combat climate change and adapt to its consequences, Tagesschau reports.

Funding demands

The march passed through central Antalya, about a half-hour drive from the COP31 venue. Activists from different countries carried banners, placards and large puppets. They said that too little had been achieved during the first week of the conference.

Zimbabwean economist Tendai Makanza criticized the lack of specifics regarding the implementation and financing of climate solutions. She noted that African countries are already suffering from floods, droughts and hunger, but have insufficient influence on shaping the global agenda.

Criticism of sponsors and fossil fuels

One of the protesters' central demands was for increased contributions from industrialized states responsible for a significant share of harmful emissions. In the participants' view, the poorest countries, which feel the consequences of climate change most acutely, cannot independently pay for adaptation and climate measures.

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Turkish environmental organizations also criticized COP31's sponsoring companies. According to activists, the sponsors include companies that destroy nature and are linked to coal-fired power plants, gold mines and geothermal projects threatening the Kaz Dağları mountains. March participants demanded an end to the use of fossil fuels. According to a Climate Action Tracker study presented in Antalya this week, if current climate measures are maintained, the Earth's temperature could rise by 2.7 degrees by 2100.

March under police control

Human rights organizations had expressed concerns before the event about possible heavy-handed actions by Turkish police. At the same time, police did not obstruct the march, although all its participants were thoroughly searched.

The climate march marked the beginning of a four-day alternative event, the People's Climate Summit. There, civil society representatives are to continue putting forward demands for stronger climate protection and climate justice.

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