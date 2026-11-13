About 40 European countries signed a declaration on common security in Dublin. The document stipulates that decisions on all issues concerning Europe’s security must be made jointly with European countries, Tagesschau reports.

Europe’s participation in negotiations

The initiative for the declaration was put forward by French President Emmanuel Macron. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Ukraine, European countries, the United States, and the aggressor state Russia must take part in peace negotiations.

After talks in Moscow, US representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived late in the evening at a military airfield in Dublin to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. They were expected to inform him about progress in the peace negotiations and about strengthening Europe’s voice in the process.

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According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to continue discussing Ukraine with US President Donald Trump at the end of the month at the APEC summit in China. He also expressed hope that Europe would be ready to discuss a new European security architecture.

Support for Ukraine and funding

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called it a positive signal that the United States, Europe, and Ukraine share a common position. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU had promised Ukraine an additional 500 generators and 200 buses for the winter period the day before. The European Commission is also preparing its 22nd package of sanctions against Russia and a proposal to cover Ukraine’s financial needs in 2027.

Merz called on EU countries to jointly close Ukraine’s financial gap in 2027. This concerns €45 billion in EU funding for the following year. He stressed that Germany is already Ukraine’s largest bilateral partner and that support for Kyiv must be a shared task for all EU member states. Latvian Prime Minister Andris Kulbergs supported this position, noting that participation in supporting Ukraine is part of a common approach to European security.

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