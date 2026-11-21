In Spain, tennis player Rafael Nadal was elected to the board of Real Madrid at an extraordinary general meeting of the club. According to Der Spiegel, citing information from the Madrid club, 99.5% of voting members supported the candidacy of the 40-year-old athlete.

Voting results

Five club members abstained, while another four voted against Nadal. Before his election, the Madrid club's board consisted of 19 people. The appointment of the tennis player was the only item on the agenda of the extraordinary meeting.

Nadal, who is already an honorary member of Real Madrid, called his new role a great responsibility. “It is an enormous responsibility that I take on in order to learn and make my contribution,” the former world No. 1 said in a club statement.

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A longtime fan of the club

The tennis player noted that the club connects him with his family and friends, with whom he watches matches. Before the vote, Nadal thanked Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez and the board for nominating him. He said that he accepted the offer with enthusiasm, a desire to learn, and a wish to make the contribution he can.

Pérez said that the club can be proud to have among its ranks a person of Nadal's sporting and human significance. The tennis player ended his successful career in November 2024, having won 22 Grand Slam titles.

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