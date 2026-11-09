BMW plans to expand the use of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries in selected electric vehicles in the Neue Klasse lineup. This could potentially open a path for the company toward more affordable EV versions, although the manufacturer did not promise a direct reduction in retail prices, InsideEVs reports.

Balancing cost and range

BMW CEO Milan Nedeljković announced the expanded use of LFP batteries during the third-quarter earnings call. According to him, the company will determine the specific models and applications for this technology. He did not name the next models with such batteries or specify a timeline for their launch outside China.

Most Neue Klasse electric vehicles use cylindrical nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) cells, which BMW considers better suited to providing long range. At the same time, LFP batteries use cheaper iron and phosphate instead of nickel and cobalt. Such batteries are generally distinguished by durability, thermal stability, and less performance degradation when frequently fast-charged to 100%.

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The trade-off is lower energy density, which means NMC batteries remain more attractive for models with longer range.

The example of the Chinese iX3

In China, BMW already uses a similar approach for the long-wheelbase iX3. The base iX3 30L version is equipped with a 77 kWh LFP battery and has a claimed range of 630 km under the CLTC cycle. The more expensive 40L and 50L variants received NMC batteries. At the same time, the CLTC cycle is more optimistic than WLTP and EPA.

A likely candidate for an LFP version could be a compact Neue Klasse electric vehicle for the European market, which BMW has confirmed for 2028. The company is also expanding its battery cell supply network: Samsung SDI is to supply Gen6 cells from Europe, while LG Energy Solution is to supply them from the United States at the end of the decade. The agreements do not specify whether they concern LFP cells specifically.

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