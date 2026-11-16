BMW launches EV battery production in the US — InsideEVs

BMW has launched series production of Gen6 high-voltage batteries at a facility in Woodruff, South Carolina, USA. The plant will supply finished battery packs for six Neue Klasse electric vehicles that will be assembled at BMW's US plant in Spartanburg. The first model to receive these batteries will be the electric BMW iX5 SUV.

Batteries for six models

The Woodruff facility is located about 15 miles from BMW's plant in Spartanburg. As InsideEVs reports, the plant does not manufacture battery cells from scratch, but receives them from local suppliers and assembles them into finished battery packs. LG Energy Solution will supply Gen6 cylindrical cells for BMW's US production, while Samsung SDI will supply the company's European plants.

At the facility, the voltage and other parameters of each received cell are checked. They are then combined and connected to the cooling system. During assembly, battery packs are monitored in real time in accordance with a zero-defect policy, BMW says.

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Cell-to-pack technology

In its new-generation batteries, BMW uses cell-to-pack technology: cells are placed directly in the battery housing rather than being formed into separate modules. The company uses hardened foam to protect them. According to BMW, this approach makes it possible to fit more cells into the same volume and increase the energy density and driving range of an electric vehicle.

More than 300 people work at the plant, while more than 250 robots and AI-based digital assistants are involved in production. Before going onto the assembly line, employees undergo training in operations in a virtual reality environment. Construction of the facility began in September 2023, the first equipment was installed in September 2024, and the first pre-series batteries came off the assembly line in the summer of 2025.

BMW also stated that under normal operations, the plant does not use fossil fuels, while internal industrial transport runs on hydrogen. According to the company's estimate, Gen6 cylindrical cells have 28% lower carbon dioxide emissions compared with the cells used in the previous BMW iX.

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