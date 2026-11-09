In Poland, Bogdanka LUK Lublin defeated Energa Indykpol AZS Olsztyn 3:1 away from home to claim its fifth consecutive victory. The Polish runners-up won the sets 25:18, 25:21 and 25:20, while the hosts prevailed in the third set, 25:23.

Leon and Takahashi scored 39 points

As Interia Sport reports, the visitors pulled away in the opening set thanks to Wilfredo Leon's serves, as he recorded two aces. Bogdanka LUK then took a 7:2 lead and eventually won the set by seven points.

In the second set, the contest remained even until 13:16, after which Ran Takahashi's serves extended the visitors' advantage. Moussé Gueye finished the final rally of the set. In the third set, the Olsztyn team took a 14:11 lead after a serving run by Moritz Karlitzek, while Paweł Halaba scored the decisive point.

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Takahashi named match MVP

In the fourth set, 21-year-old Kacper Sienkiewicz was effective for the hosts, but Lublin took the lead at 14:12 and did not relinquish it until the end of the set. Leon and Takahashi combined for 39 points, while Takahashi was named the most valuable player of the match.

Bogdanka LUK Lublin remains the league's only unbeaten team and returned to first place in the standings, ahead of Aluron CMC Warta Zawiercie. At the start of the second set, Olsztyn fans supported injured Czech opposite hitter Jan Hadrava. The club said that he will not play again this season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon.

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