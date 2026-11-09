British-Somali boxer Ramla Ali became a world champion for the first time at the age of 36, defeating American Mikiah Kreps by split decision in a bout for the vacant WBO and IBF super-featherweight titles. The 10-round fight took place in Arlington, Texas, United States.

Two judges awarded the victory to Ali by scores of 97:92 and 96:93, while the third gave the win to Kreps, 98:91. As The Guardian reports, the outlet scored the fight 97:92 in favor of Kreps.

Knockdown and punch statistics

In the third round, Ali knocked Kreps down with a right hook to the chin, with her opponent touching the canvas with a glove. After that, the 30-year-old American increased the pace, constantly pressured Ali and, according to The Guardian’s assessment, controlled most of the following rounds.

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According to Compubox statistics, Kreps landed 115 punches compared with Ali’s 78, including an advantage in power punches, 91 to 70. She also threw 525 punches, while Ali threw 346, and landed more punches in eight of the 10 rounds.

Reaction after the fight

After the result was announced, Ali dropped to her knees and cried. She dedicated the victory to her father, who died in May. “I cannot put into words what this means to me and to all of Somalia,” the boxer said after the fight.

Promoter Lou DiBella called the judges’ decision outrageous and urged an investigation into the scores. Ali has a record of 12 wins, two losses and three knockouts; the defeat was the first of Kreps’ career, leaving her record at 11-1 with three knockouts.

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