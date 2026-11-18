British defense and aerospace company BAE Systems will cut 1,070 jobs at its headquarters and aviation division in the United Kingdom. As Anadolu Agency reports, the company explained the decision by its aim to increase competitiveness and operational efficiency.

Which employees will be affected by the cuts

BAE Systems said the planned cuts would not affect shop-floor workers and aircraft maintenance specialists. A company representative told Sky News that the move is the next stage of efforts to increase flexibility and competitiveness in order to make the most effective use of customers’ defense spending.

The announcement came after a period of active growth for BAE Systems amid increased defense spending by governments following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, and heightened geopolitical tensions.

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Union reaction

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham criticized the planned layoffs. She said delays in government decisions on defense spending put jobs in the United Kingdom at risk.

Graham called on the government to make decisions on contracts for British-made Typhoon fighter jets and the Collaborative Combat Aircraft, stressing the need for swift decisions to protect employment and develop the defense industry. She also asked the government to award Airbus the Skynet 6 contract, noting that this decision could affect thousands of highly skilled jobs in Portsmouth and Stevenage.

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