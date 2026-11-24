The UK’s National Cyber Security Centre said it has recorded a noticeable increase in cyberattacks in which attackers use autonomous tools based on artificial intelligence. Such tools help quickly find and exploit simple weaknesses in systems and networks, TechCrunch reports.

The centre said it had recorded several cyber incidents involving autonomous penetration-testing tools since September. Defenders use such programs to assess their own cybersecurity, but they are also used in attacks. According to the NCSC, the incidents resulted in intrusions into organizations’ systems and disruptions to their operations.

Speed of attacks

The NCSC stressed that attackers are not exploiting new vulnerabilities. The main change is the speed at which AI tools can carry out uncomplicated attacks. The centre warned that weaknesses that could have gone unnoticed for years can now be identified within minutes.

Autonomous hacking tools often search for systems accessible from the internet. They then rapidly test lists of weak or easily guessed passwords and can also abuse API endpoints that developers use to access data.

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Consequences of technical debt

The UK cyber service said that what is now being exploited is not new memory-corruption bugs, nor even known but unpatched vulnerabilities. These are weaknesses that are often the result of technical debt accumulated by organizations over years.

The rise in such attacks coincided with the emergence this year of open autonomous penetration-testing tools, including Artex and Cairn, which can be downloaded for free. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation also recently warned that attackers are using AI penetration-testing tools to launch attacks at unprecedented speed.

The NCSC stressed that artificial intelligence does not make established cybersecurity measures obsolete. The centre said that basic security practices and a strong technical foundation have become even more important, as AI makes it easier to find vulnerable points and speeds up their exploitation.

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