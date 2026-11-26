In the United Kingdom, the independent government adviser on antisemitism, Lord John Mann, announced his intention to conduct an investigation into the BBC over claims of a hostile atmosphere for Jewish employees. As Variety reports, Mann has already sent the broadcaster a letter outlining the review plan.

Review of the atmosphere at the BBC

Mann said he would not investigate the work of individual journalists or specific programmes. According to him, the review will focus on the overall atmosphere, which he described as hostile to Jewish employees.

The adviser plans to speak confidentially with all current and former Jewish BBC employees and contractors. According to Mann, testimony from current and former employees and contractors points to an institutional culture in which Jews allegedly have to justify their existence, identity and their own definition of Jewishness.

Mann stressed that he supports freedom of speech and journalists' right to cover events. At the same time, he believes that conditions narrowing the space for the voices and views of current and future Jewish BBC employees contradict the principles of free and fair broadcasting.

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Previous claims and the broadcaster's response

The news of the review emerged several weeks after reports that the BBC had paid £400,000 as part of a settlement in a dispute with Oscar-winning producer Lucy Cohn. She said she had been forced to leave the broadcaster because of bullying after raising the issue of antisemitism.

In a comment to Times Radio, Cohn said she recognised the circumstances described by Mann and was not the only person to have had such an experience. According to her, a hostile atmosphere has developed at the BBC for Jews who want to speak openly about their identity.

The BBC said it takes all allegations of discrimination seriously and does not tolerate it within the corporation. The broadcaster reported mandatory antisemitism awareness training for all employees and urged colleagues to report incidents or concerns.

Earlier, the BBC apologised for broadcasting antisemitic remarks during a performance at the Glastonbury festival. The corporation was also criticised for failing to act after presenter Gary Lineker breached social media rules, including over a post about Zionists featuring an image of a rat. The investigation is taking place during BBC negotiations with the government on renewing the broadcaster's Royal Charter.

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