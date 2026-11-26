Toyota has raised prices across the entire 2027 4Runner lineup. The base SR5 trim now costs $45,085 including destination charges, which is $1,220 more than last year. This is the first time the SR5's starting price has exceeded the $45,000 mark, Motor1 reports.

The manufacturer's suggested retail price for the 4Runner SR5 is $43,490, while destination charges add another $1,595. Along with the price increase, the model received new standard equipment: heated front seats and eight-way power adjustment for the front seats. Previously, buyers had to choose a more expensive trim for these options.

Equipment of the base versions

Eight-way power adjustment for the front seats was also added to the TRD Sport and TRD Off-Road trims. Heated front seats are now standard on all 2027 Toyota 4Runner versions.

The SR5, TRD Sport, and TRD Off-Road are equipped with a 2.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 278 hp, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. All 2027 4Runners also feature the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of safety systems. All-wheel drive is standard on most versions, while it is available for an additional $2,000 on certain trims.

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Changes in more expensive trims

Prices for most versions increased by about $200. At the same time, the TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and hybrid TRD Off-Road became $870 more expensive. The price of the hybrid Platinum increased by $490.

Hybrid 4Runners start at approximately $55,945. Their powertrain combines a four-cylinder engine with an electric motor and delivers a total of 326 hp. The TRD Pro was offered the Hot Honey body color for an additional $695, while red tow hooks became standard. The Platinum received lighting that projects the 4Runner logo onto the ground when the front doors are opened. The Black color across the range was renamed Inked.

Toyota said that the new 4Runners can already be ordered, and vehicles will begin arriving at dealerships at the end of the year.

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