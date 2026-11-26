In Germany, national team goalkeeper Andreas Wolff will move from THW Kiel to VfL Gummersbach in the 2028/2029 season. The 35-year-old player has signed a four-year contract with his future club through 2032, Der Spiegel reports.

Contract through 2032

VfL Gummersbach officially confirmed the signing of Wolff after several days of speculation. The day before, the goalkeeper's current club, THW Kiel, announced that he would leave the team after his contract expires in the summer of 2028.

VfL managing director Christoph Schindler called Wolff's arrival one of the biggest transfers in the club's history. According to him, just four years ago Gummersbach played in the second division, but has now qualified for European competitions and was able to bring in a goalkeeper of this level.

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The goal is the German championship

Wolff said that he does not want to end his career without a German championship title and aims to win it together with VfL Gummersbach. He also noted the potential of the team coached by Gudjon Valdur Sigurdsson and the management's work to return the traditional club to leading positions.

The goalkeeper returned to Kiel in the summer of 2024 from Polish club Kielce. He had previously played for THW from 2016 to 2019. With the German national team, Wolff won the 2016 European Championship, bronze at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, silver at the Paris 2024 Games, and silver at this year's European Championship.

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