In the United Kingdom, the British Boxing Board of Control will assess the mental state of former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury ahead of his bout with Anthony Joshua. The fight is scheduled for December 11 at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Anadolu Agency reports, citing BBC Sport.

Assessment before the fight

Robert Smith, general secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control, told BBC Sport that the regulator is considering the matter. According to him, Fury will be able to enter the ring if the board’s doctors deem him fit for the bout.

The assessment is being conducted after information about Fury’s past mental health problems appeared in a Netflix documentary. The film is scheduled for release on November 27.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Changes to the Netflix film

In the initial version of the documentary, the boxer’s wife, Paris Fury, suggested that he had schizophrenia. She later clarified that her husband had never been diagnosed with the condition. Netflix told BBC Sport that it reviewed the film before its release after receiving new information from the family.

Under British boxing rules, certain mental health conditions, including schizophrenia, may affect an athlete’s eligibility to receive a license. Fury had previously spoken publicly about mental health and addiction problems after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

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